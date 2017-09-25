Petit gave up one hit while striking out three over a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Astros.

Petit got back on track with a dominant outing after giving up six runs over his last two appearances. The 32-year-old had converted a pair of saves earlier this month as manager Mike Scioscia deployed a carousel of relievers in the ninth, but Petit's recent implosion combined with Sunday's usage in the eighth inning just further reinforced Blake Parker's role as the team's primary closer. It is probably safe to move on from the veteran as a source of saves in shallower formats.