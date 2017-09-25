Angels' Yusmeiro Petit: Used in setup role Sunday
Petit gave up one hit while striking out three over a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Astros.
Petit got back on track with a dominant outing after giving up six runs over his last two appearances. The 32-year-old had converted a pair of saves earlier this month as manager Mike Scioscia deployed a carousel of relievers in the ninth, but Petit's recent implosion combined with Sunday's usage in the eighth inning just further reinforced Blake Parker's role as the team's primary closer. It is probably safe to move on from the veteran as a source of saves in shallower formats.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...