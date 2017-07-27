Angels' Yusmeiro Petit: Will start 'bullpen game' Saturday
Petit will take the hill first during a planned "bullpen game" Saturday against the Blue Jays, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The handy relief weapon logged three innings Tuesday, and manager Mike Scioscia said Petit will be able to throw about 40 pitches in this spot start, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. That confirms that unless he's absurdly efficient, Petit will not be in a favorable situation to offer streamer value to fantasy owners. His likely plan of going fewer than five innings doesn't put him in a good spot for a quality start or win.
