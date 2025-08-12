Neto went 3-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs, an additional run scored and two walks in a 7-4 win against the Dodgers on Monday.

Neto began the Angels' half of the first inning with a bang, tagging All-Star hurler Yoshinobu Yamamato for a leadoff homer. He added a second solo shot in the sixth inning, giving the young shortstop his first multi-homer game of the campaign. Neto reached five times overall, with his final trip to first base coming on an intentional walk. The 24-year-old seems to be getting his power stroke back; after going 17 games without a home run from mid-July to early August, he's now gone deep four times across his past eight contests. Overall, Neto has produced a very solid .272/.329/.481 slash line with 19 homers, 72 runs, 48 RBI and 21 stolen bases over 100 games on the season.