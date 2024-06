Neto went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Neto went 12 games without a homer, hitting .231 (9-for-39) with three doubles in that span. The shortstop's second-inning blast Wednesday ended up giving the Angels enough offense to earn the win. Neto is up to seven homers, eight stolen bases, 23 RBI, 21 runs scored and 13 doubles with a .254/.301/.420 slash line over 60 contests this season.