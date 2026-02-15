Neto (hand) took live batting practice against teammate Yusei Kikuchi on Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Neto closed the 2025 season on the 10-day injured list after being deactivated Sept. 16 due to a left hand strain, but the injury was never viewed as a long-term concern that would affect his offseason training. The shortstop has entered Angels camp at full health this spring after he had been shelved at the start of the 2025 campaign while recovering from the right shoulder surgery he underwent in November 2024.