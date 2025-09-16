The Angels placed Neto on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Sept. 13, due to a left hand strain.

The 24-year-old shortstop hasn't seen the field since Thursday due to the injury and will now be sidelined for at least another week. Neto will be eligible to be reinstated for the Halos' final six contests of the regular season, but it's possible he's already played his final game of the campaign. If he is done for the year, Neto will close out 2025 with a .257/.319/.474 slash line with 26 homers, 26 stolen bases, 62 RBI and 82 runs in 128 games.