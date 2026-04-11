Neto went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the Reds.

Neto blasted his fifth long ball of the season in the top of the fourth inning, and the star shortstop continues to be a driving force on offense for the Angels. This two-hit performance extended his hitting streak to six games, and he's hit safely in all but one of his appearances since the beginning of April. In eight April contests, Neto is slashing .294/.333/.588 with a double, three homers, five RBI, six runs scored and a 11:2 K:BB across 36 plate appearances.