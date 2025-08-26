Neto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a 4-0 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Neto got the Angels off to a strong start when he took Jacob deGrom deep to lead off the contest. It was the ninth time the talented young shortstop has led off a contest with a long ball this year, establishing a team franchise record. Neto has already accomplished a second straight 20-20 campaign with 22 homers and 23 thefts with over a month left to go in the regular season.