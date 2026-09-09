Neto went 4-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run during the Angels' 6-1 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Neto's four hits Tuesday were his second-most of the season, and he capped off his night with a two-run home run over the Green Monster to give the Angels a five-run lead. The 25-year-old shortstop has had his ups and downs this season but is enjoying a productive season overall. Neto has a .242/.321/.436 slash line with 19 steals (in 30 attempts), 24 home runs and 69 RBI over 626 plate appearances this year.