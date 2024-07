Neto went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Athletics.

Neto has collected three steals over his last nine games despite going a poor 6-for-32 (.188) in that span. The shortstop is up to 12 steals on 18 attempts this season. He's added a .247/.297/.427 slash line with 11 home runs, 38 RBI and 33 runs scored over 84 contests. While he offers decent power and speed, he'll need to make more consistent contact to be reliable in the majority of fantasy formats.