Neto (shoulder) isn't in the starting lineup against the Nationals on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Neto is beginning on the bench for a third straight game after jamming his shoulder while attempting to steal a base Tuesday. The 24-year-old did appear as a pinch hitter Friday, striking out in the seventh inning of a loss, but he didn't play the field following that at-bat. Neto may be available off the bench again Saturday, though he'll likely need to be able to throw without pain before returning to work on defense. Fletcher notes that Neto did throw a bit Saturday and is hoping to return to the lineup Tuesday.