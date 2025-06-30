Neto (shoulder) went 0-for-2 and was caught trying to steal a base in Sunday's extra-innings loss to Washington. He entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and remained in the game at shortstop.

Neto hasn't started any of the Angels' past four games due to a jammed right shoulder. However, he entered as a pinch hitter during all three games of the weekend set against the Nationals, going 0-for-4 during that span. More promisingly, Neto remained in the contest to play shortstop Sunday after pinch hitting for Kevin Newman in the seventh frame and made one uneventful putout on defense. On Neto's attempted steal of second base in the ninth, he slid into the bag feet-first, something he's practiced this week after jamming his shoulder on a theft attempt Tuesday. All signs point toward Neto being back in the starting lineup shortly -- possibly for the Angels' next game, which takes place Tuesday in Atlanta.