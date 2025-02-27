Angels manager Ron Washington said Thursday that Neto (shoulder) will not be ready for Opening Day but should make his season debut "soon after" in April, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The expectation has been that Neto would need a stint on the injured list to start the season, so Washington saying the shortstop is tracking toward a return in April is relatively good news. Neto underwent right shoulder surgery last November and began a throwing progression early last week. It's not clear when Neto might be cleared to play in games, but Washington's timeline suggests the 24-year-old could see some Cactus League action before the schedule runs out. Luis Rengifo, Tim Anderson, Kevin Newman and Scott Kingery are among those competing to fill in at shortstop for the Angels until Neto is ready.