The Angels have selected Neto with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Neto hasn't regularly faced the best competition at Campbell in the Big South Conference, but he had a 1.026 OPS with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League last summer and hit .407/.514/.769 in his junior year. A shortstop by trade, Neto only has average speed and may end up at second base, but a move like that probably wouldn't happen right away. There's a lot going on with Neto's setup at the plate, including a big leg kick, but it works for him. He had a 14.0 K% on the Cape and a 7.4 K% this season with Campbell. Neto is probably always going to be hit-over-power, projecting as a No. 1 or No. 2 hitter if he maxes out.