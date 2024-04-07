Neto went 2-for-4 with a stolen base against the Red Sox in Saturday's 2-1 win.

Neto was productive from the bottom of the order in a game during which the Angels managed just six hits. The 23-year-old collected his second multi-hit game of the campaign, both of which have come over his past three contests. It's been a slow start for Neto, as he's slashing .241/.267/.310 with no homers and four RBI through 30 plate appearances. Saturday's theft was his first successful stolen base in three attempts.