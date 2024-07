Neto went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Athletics.

Neto stole bags in the second and fourth innings and then hit an RBI double in the sixth. Over his past 10 games, the shortstop has logged two three-hit efforts with two homers and four steals. He has enjoyed a solid second season in the big-leagues, hitting .258 with 13 homers, 44 RBI, 39 runs scored and 16 steals across 353 plate appearances.