Neto went 1-for-5 with an RBI and two steals in a 7-0 win over the Cubs on Saturday.

Neto hit an RBI single and swiped two bases in a productive third inning. He has stolen four bases over his past 10 contests but has gone just 7-for-37 at the plate over that span. On the year, the shortstop is hitting .243 with 11 home runs, 39 RBI, 33 runs scored and 14 steals over 319 plate appearances.