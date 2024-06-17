The Angels selected the contract of Plesac on Monday.

After being designated for assignment by the Angels on April 8, Plesac stayed with the organization in Triple-A after passing through waivers. Across 13 starts with Triple-A Salt Lake, Plesac holds a 3-7 record with a 5.42 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. However, over his last two starts, he's given up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 15.1 innings. With Chase Silseth (elbow) close to returning from the 60-day IL, Plesac will likely operate out of the Angels' bullpen after right-hander Jose Suarez was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.