Plesac will draw the start Monday versus the Brewers.

Plesac will replace Jose Soriano (abdomen) on the mound after Soriano was a late scratch with lower abdominal pain Monday. Plesac had his contract selected by Los Angeles on Monday and he'll now get his first chance to start a major-league contest in 2024. The right-hander has produced a 5.42 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 51 strikeouts over 74.2 innings in 13 starts with Triple-A Salt Lake this season.