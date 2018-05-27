Cozart will start at third base and lead off Sunday against the Yankees, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Ian Kinsler receiving Saturday's game off, Cozart manned the leadoff spot in successful fashion, going 2-for-5 with three runs. Kinsler is back in the starting nine Sunday, but his 2-for-30 showing at the plate over his past eight games looks like it may result in him forfeiting the table-setting role to Cozart on at least a short-term basis. Cozart has underwhelmed on the whole this season with a .307 on-base percentage, but that's still a substantial upgrade from Kinsler's own .255 mark.