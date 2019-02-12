Angels' Zack Cozart: Back to full strength
Cozart (shoulder) has "felt good for a while now," Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It sounds like Cozart is past the season-ending shoulder injury he suffered in June of 2018. The Angels are expected to play it safe with the infielder and ease him into action this spring, but he's fully expected to be ready for Opening Day. The 33-year-old, who hit .219/.296/.362 with five homers in 58 games before getting hurt, should spend the majority of his time between second and third base in 2019.
