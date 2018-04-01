Cozart went 2-for-4 with one strikeout, one double, one triple, two runs scored and two RBI Saturday against the Athletics.

Through three games in the 2018 season Cozart is 5-for-14 with four extra-base hits, three runs scored, and three RBI. Expecting him to keep up this pace is unrealistic, but he batted leadoff Saturday and could stick in that spot until further notice after Ian Kinsler (groin) was placed on the disabled list.