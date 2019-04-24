Angels' Zack Cozart: Checks in as pinch hitter
Cozart (neck) entered Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Yankees as a pinch hitter. He grounded out on two pitches in the ninth-inning at-bat to end the game.
Cozart was withheld from the lineup after developing a neck issue in Monday's 14-inning loss, but the Angels' decision to make him available off the bench offers hope that an injured-list stint won't be in play for the 33-year-old. It's unclear if Cozart will be ready to reprise his normal duties at third base Wednesday night or if he'll be limited to a bench role once again.
