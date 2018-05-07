Angels' Zack Cozart: Clubs fourth homer
Cozart 2-for-4 with a double and a home run in Sunday's 8-2 win over Seattle.
Cozart is batting just .237 this year, but that shouldn't come as a surprise after his .297 average last season was buoyed by a .312 BABIP (.279 career BABIP). He has, however, been as advertised in the power department with 14 extra-base hits through 29 games. That power should continue to play well while batting in the second third of a potent Angels lineup.
