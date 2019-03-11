Cozart (calf) is fully confident that he'll be able to play on Opening Day, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cozart has been battling a Grade 1 calf strain, but he's been hitting and throwing already and will run Monday. If his optimism turns out to be misplaced, Taylor Ward, Tommy La Stella or Kaleb Cowart could see an increased role.

