Cozart went 2-for-4 with one strikeout, one double, one triple, two runs scored and two RBI Saturday against the Athletics.

Through three games in the 2018 season Cozart is 5-for-14 with four extra-base hits, three runs scored, and three RBI. Expecting him to keep up this pace is unrealistic, but he batted leadoff today and was second and fifth in the order respectively in the Angels' first two games. Maintaining a high spot in the order will be important to Cozart's counting stats and his hot start will help his cause.