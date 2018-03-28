Angels' Zack Cozart: Continues tear in spring training
Cozart went 1-for-2 with a run in the Angels' 4-3 defeat in their final spring training game against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
After signing a three-year deal with the Angels this offseason, Cozart has been on fire this spring, hitting .353 with four home runs and a 1.077 OPS in 51 at-bats. This comes on the heels of his breakout season in Cincinnati that saw him post a career-best slash of .297/.385/.548 with 24 home runs at age 31. It's unlikely that Cozart will fully replicate those theatrics given that they broke so much with his career norms, but the fact that he hit so well over the course of a 438 at-bat sample size also shouldn't be dismissed and slight regression from those numbers would still make him a worthy fantasy shortstop. With Andrelton Simmons seemingly entrenched as the starter in Anaheim, Cozart could also obtain eligibility at second or third base -- something that would give him even more sneaky value if you can nab him late in your draft.
More News
-
Podcast: The best of Spring Training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...