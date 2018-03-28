Cozart went 1-for-2 with a run in the Angels' 4-3 defeat in their final spring training game against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

After signing a three-year deal with the Angels this offseason, Cozart has been on fire this spring, hitting .353 with four home runs and a 1.077 OPS in 51 at-bats. This comes on the heels of his breakout season in Cincinnati that saw him post a career-best slash of .297/.385/.548 with 24 home runs at age 31. It's unlikely that Cozart will fully replicate those theatrics given that they broke so much with his career norms, but the fact that he hit so well over the course of a 438 at-bat sample size also shouldn't be dismissed and slight regression from those numbers would still make him a worthy fantasy shortstop. With Andrelton Simmons seemingly entrenched as the starter in Anaheim, Cozart could also obtain eligibility at second or third base -- something that would give him even more sneaky value if you can nab him late in your draft.