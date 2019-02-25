Cozart's late scratch from Monday's game against the Brewers was due to left shoulder soreness.

The infielder is considered day-to-day. The same shoulder required surgery for a torn labrum back in June, prematurely ending Cozart's first season as an Angel. It's certainly not good to see issues with the shoulder crop up again so early in camp, but the day-to-day designation provides at least some reason for optimism.

More News
Our Latest Stories