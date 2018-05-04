Angels' Zack Cozart: Dealing with back injury, out Friday
Cozart is battling a back injury and not in the lineup against Seattle on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Cozart will remain out of the lineup for a second straight game as Luis Valbuena gets another start at the hot corner. There hasn't been much information released on Cozart's status, so consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's affair.
More News
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...