Cozart is battling a back injury and not in the lineup against Seattle on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Cozart will remain out of the lineup for a second straight game as Luis Valbuena gets another start at the hot corner. There hasn't been much information released on Cozart's status, so consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's affair.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories