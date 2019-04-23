Angels' Zack Cozart: Dealing with neck issue
Cozart left Monday's game against the Yankees with an apparent neck injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Cozart collided with Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu while sliding into second base in the 12th inning and appeared to jam his neck. The severity of the issue should become clearer following further tests. Tommy La Stella and David Fletcher would see increased playing time should Cozart be forced to miss time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...