Cozart left Monday's game against the Yankees with an apparent neck injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Cozart collided with Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu while sliding into second base in the 12th inning and appeared to jam his neck. The severity of the issue should become clearer following further tests. Tommy La Stella and David Fletcher would see increased playing time should Cozart be forced to miss time.

More News
Our Latest Stories