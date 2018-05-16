Angels' Zack Cozart: Dropped to sixth in order
Cozart is starting but at third base and hitting sixth Wednesday against the Astros.
Cozart has spent most of the season hitting atop the order for the Angels, but his mediocre .247/.316/.459 slash line across 95 plate appearances as the leadoff man has prompted manager Mike Scioscia to turn to Mike Trout as his tablesetter while dropping Cozart down to sixth in the order. He's occupied the sixth spot in the order 11 times this season, compiling a .279/.326/.512 slash line across those games. While he may score fewer runs if he sticks in the six-hole, Cozart could also see a corresponding uptick in RBI opportunities as a result.
