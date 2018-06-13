Cozart was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners with a left shoulder strain, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Cozart, who was replaced by Nolan Fontana prior to his at-bat in the fourth inning, apparently suffered the injury while making a diving play earlier in the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it would be another tough blow for the Angels if the veteran infielder is forced to spend time on the shelf. Cozart will likely undergo further evaluation during the Angels' off day Thursday.