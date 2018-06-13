Angels' Zack Cozart: Exits with shoulder strain
Cozart was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners with a left shoulder strain, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Cozart, who was replaced by Nolan Fontana prior to his at-bat in the fourth inning, apparently suffered the injury while making a diving play earlier in the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it would be another tough blow for the Angels if the veteran infielder is forced to spend time on the shelf. Cozart will likely undergo further evaluation during the Angels' off day Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.