Angels' Zack Cozart: Expects to start hitting in November
Cozart said Sunday that the season-ending shoulder surgery he recently underwent went as anticipated, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports. He expects to resume hitting in about four months and should be at full strength by the start of spring training.
The procedure was a disappointing conclusion for what had been a tough first season in Anaheim for Cozart, who hit .219 with five home runs over 253 plate appearances. Cozart's three-year, $38 million contract gives him the leg up on opening 2019 as the Angels' everyday starter at third base, despite his struggles at the dish during the current campaign. Luis Valbuena and David Fletcher are expected to see most of the reps at the position the rest of the way.
