Angels' Zack Cozart: Gets breather Tuesday
Cozart is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Astros, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Cozart will get the night off after starting 18 straight games as the Angels look to stack left-handed hitters against righty Gerrit Cole. In his place, Luis Valbuena will start at third base and hit sixth.
