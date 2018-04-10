Angels' Zack Cozart: Gets two hits against Rangers
Cozart went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI batting out of the leadoff spot in an 8-3 win for the Angels over the Rangers on Monday.
Cozart is now slashing .265/.321/.490 with two home runs, three doubles and a triple through his first 49 at-bats with the Angels and it's certainly looking like last season's career-best campaign in Cincinnati wasn't a fluke. It's hard to say exactly where this offensive prowess came from for the veteran infielder considering he had never hit higher than .254 or slugged higher than .425 over a full season prior to last year's breakout, but fantasy owners certainly aren't questioning it.
