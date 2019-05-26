Cozart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The emergence of Tommy La Stella resulted in Cozart falling into a reserve role earlier this month, but he's benefited from shortstop Andrelton Simmons having since sustained a Grade 3 ankle sprain that could sideline him for two months or longer. Cozart drew starts in each of the last three games, but he'll take a seat in the series finale with manager Brad Ausmus going with a double-play tandem of La Stella and recent callup Luis Rengifo.