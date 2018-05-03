Angels' Zack Cozart: Heads to bench Thursday
Cozart is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.
Cozart has started nine of the past 10 games, going just 5-for-31 with 11 strikeouts over that stretch, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head while Luis Valbuena picks up a start at the hot corner. Shohei Ohtani will enter the lineup as the DH with Valbuena occupying third base.
