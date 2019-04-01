Angels' Zack Cozart: Heads to bench
Cozart is not in the lineup Monday against the Mariners.
Cozart struggled in the Angels' season-opening series, going just 1-for-14 (.071), so he'll head to the bench Monday to clear his head. In his place, David Fletcher will start at third base and hit ninth.
