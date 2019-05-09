Cozart will start at third base and bat eighth Thursday against the Tigers.

Cozart has hit either eighth or ninth in his three starts since returning from a neck injury that sidelined him for a little over two weeks. The Angels have faced left-handed starting pitchers in each of those contests, so Cozart's low placement in the order seemingly doesn't bode well for his chances of sticking in the lineup versus right-handed pitching. Tommy La Stella and David Fletcher have both outperformed Cozart at the dish this season, which could prompt manager Brad Ausmus to keep both in the starting infield against righties at Cozart's expense.