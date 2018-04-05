Cozart went 1-for-5 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Indians.

Not only has Cozart taken Ian Kinsler's (groin) defensive position at the keystone, but he has also occupied his spot atop the Angels' lineup. The 32-year-old will receive a short boost in run-scoring potential, but he should return to his usual spot batting fifth or sixth in the order when Kinsler returns as soon as April 10. With two homers in 33 at-bats this season, Cozart looks to be a solid source of pop regardless of where he is slotted in the lineup.