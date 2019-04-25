Cozart (neck) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Cozart has been dealing with a neck issue for the past week, and the Angels opted to send him to the injured list after the infielder experienced renewed discomfort Wednesday. Luis Rengifo was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move and is a candidate to see time around the infield in Cozart's absence. The move is retroactive to Wednesday, making Cozart eligible to return May 4, should he prove ready.

