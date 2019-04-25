Angels' Zack Cozart: Lands on IL
Cozart (neck) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Cozart has been dealing with a neck issue for the past week, and the Angels opted to send him to the injured list after the infielder experienced renewed discomfort Wednesday. Luis Rengifo was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move and is a candidate to see time around the infield in Cozart's absence. The move is retroactive to Wednesday, making Cozart eligible to return May 4, should he prove ready.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.