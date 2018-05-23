Angels' Zack Cozart: Moved back down in order
Cozart batted seventh and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's loss to Toronto.
Cozart had taken over for the struggling Ian Kinsler as the club's leadoff hitter over the last couple of weeks, but he was moved back down in the order over the last two contests. Neither infielder has had much success at the plate of late, so this may simply be manager Mike Scioscia shaking things up for an Angels club that has struggled to put up big offensive numbers recently.
