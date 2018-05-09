Angels' Zack Cozart: Moves into leadoff spot
Cozart will start at third base and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Rockies.
Since the Angels are facing lefty Tyler Anderson in the series finale, it's fair to reason that Cozart may have replaced the right-handed-hitting Ian Kinsler as the Angels' new table setter. Though Cozart has hit .313 over his last eight games, he owns a .238 average and .293 on-base percentage for the campaign, so his promotion atop the lineup likely has more to do with Kinsler's season-long struggles than Cozart's recent success. Nonetheless, Cozart stands to benefit from the move now that he'll have the opportunity to regularly hit in front of Mike Trout and Justin Upton.
More News
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...