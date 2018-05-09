Cozart will start at third base and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Rockies.

Since the Angels are facing lefty Tyler Anderson in the series finale, it's fair to reason that Cozart may have replaced the right-handed-hitting Ian Kinsler as the Angels' new table setter. Though Cozart has hit .313 over his last eight games, he owns a .238 average and .293 on-base percentage for the campaign, so his promotion atop the lineup likely has more to do with Kinsler's season-long struggles than Cozart's recent success. Nonetheless, Cozart stands to benefit from the move now that he'll have the opportunity to regularly hit in front of Mike Trout and Justin Upton.