Cozart (calf) could get into a minor-league game in a few days, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cozart has been hitting, throwing and running for a few days and will take groundballs Wednesday. He believes he'll be ready for Opening Day, though that's just 15 days away, so he'll need to get some game action under his belt soon if that's going to happen.

