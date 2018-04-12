Cozart is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Kansas City, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Cozart will retreat to the bench for the first time all season as Ian Kinsler (groin) returns from the 10-day disabled list. It doesn't appear as though there's anything bothering Cozart, so consider this a standard day off for the 32-year-old with 12 games in the next 13 days on the schedule. Kinsler will slide in atop the order and man the keystone while Luis Valbuena is set to play third base and bat seventh.