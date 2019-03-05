Angels' Zack Cozart: Out a few weeks with calf strain
Cozart's calf issue is a Grade 1 strain, which will cost him a few weeks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Cozart's injury had originally been described as tightness, but it turns out the issue is more significant and will cost him some time. The somewhat vague timeline puts his return date right around Opening Day, though it may be unlikely for him to return without at least a minor-league rehab stint as he only played in three spring games prior to the injury. A cautious approach could be wise for the Angels, as Cozart was limited by injuries to just 58 games last year, though that was due to an entirely unrelated torn labrum in his shoulder. If Cozart does miss time to start the year, Taylor Ward, Tommy La Stella or Kaleb Cowart could benefit.
