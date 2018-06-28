Cozart, who will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, has officially been ruled out for the rest of the season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

This was expected after the Angels announced he would have surgery, even with it being his non-throwing shoulder. Cozart should have time to recover in time for spring training in 2019. Luis Valbuena and prospect David Fletcher should get some work at third base in the meantime, but the Angels could also eventually call up top prospect Matt Thaiss to man first base, which would push Valbuena to third base exclusively, or they could call up third base prospect Taylor Ward at some point this summer.