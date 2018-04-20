Angels' Zack Cozart: Out of lineup Friday
Cozart is not in the lineup against the Giants on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Cozart will retreat to the bench after starting the past three games. In his absence, Luis Valbuena will start at third base and bat fifth in the order. Over 18 games with his new club, Cozart is hitting .247/.298/.416 with two home runs and eight RBI.
More News
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...