Cozart is not in the lineup against the Giants on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Cozart will retreat to the bench after starting the past three games. In his absence, Luis Valbuena will start at third base and bat fifth in the order. Over 18 games with his new club, Cozart is hitting .247/.298/.416 with two home runs and eight RBI.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories