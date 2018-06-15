Cozart was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left shoulder subluxation, retroactive to June 14.

With Cozart joining Andrelton Simmons (ankle) on the DL, the Angels are now without both starters on the left side of the infield. Nolan Fontana and David Fletcher figure to share time at shortstop until one of Cozart or Simmons returns, with Luis Valbuena handling primary duties at third base.